X Factor’s Eoghan Quigg brings newborn home from hospital

Former star of The X Factor, Eoghan Quigg, has revealed the wonderful news that he has brought his newborn son home from hospital.

Eoghan announced the birth of his second child with his partner Amy Campbell yesterday by posting sweet snaps of them in hospital to Instagram.

He shared his new arrival’s sweet name in the caption of the post. Eoghan penned “The finale has arrived. Our baby boy Camden Eoghan Quigg was born in the early hours of this morning. Mummy and baby are doing well”.

“I’m so proud and in awe of you @amylcampbell our family is now complete”, he lovingly added.

Earlier today, the singer shared an update on the couple's baby by telling his fans they’ve brought him.

Posting a photo of him walking in a hospital corridor while carrying his son in a car seat, Quigg wrote, “Let’s get you home buddy”.

Many fans of the former The X Factor star headed to the comments to congratulate Eoghan and Amy on the birth of their bundle of joy.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations to you both, delighted to hear your good news”.

“I am totally delighted for you two lovely people! Can’t wait to watch your adventures on Instagram”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Awk massive congratulations eoghan and amy”.

Eoghan and Amy already share a one-year-old daughter named Emmy together, and Amy has two other children from a previous relationship.

The happy couple announced they were expecting a second child together last September with a sweet video of them telling their little ones the exciting news that their family is growing again.

They announced, “We go again.. Baby number four due next spring.. We couldn’t be happier”.