X-Factor’s Cher Lloyd ‘over the moon’ after announcing pregnancy

Cher Lloyd has shared her first bump photo after announcing she is expecting her second child.

The former X-Factor contestant, who came in fourth place in the singing competition in 2010, has revealed she is ‘over the moon’ after sharing her pregnancy news.

Posting a stunning black and white mirror photo with her blossoming baby bump on display and her four-year-old daughter, Delilah-Rae, beside her, Cher thanked her fans for their supportive messages.

The 29-year-old captioned the picture, “Thank you for all the lovely messages, we’re over the moon”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Many fans rushed to the comments to complement Cher’s beautiful picture and to congratulate her and her growing family again.

One fan penned, “The cutest!!! delilah’s gonna be such a good sister!! wishing you a safe and smooth pregnancy”.

“So happy for u all. You look gorgeous btw”, wrote a second fan, while a third added, “So so happy for you. Wishing you health and happiness!”.

Another added, “Congrats to you and your beautiful family. I'm over the moo-ooon”.

Many fans also made a connection between Cher’s Instagram caption and her 2011 song Over The Moon from her album Sticks + Stones.

Lloyd announced she was expecting her second child with her husband Craig yesterday by sharing a video to her 2.7M Instagram followers.

The clip, set to Christina Perri’s song A Thousand Years, starts with hands blocking the camera before they reveal a baby scan and a newborn baby’s outfit and matching hat.

Cher and Craig tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2013 after getting engaged in 2011 before welcoming Delilah-Rae into the world in May 2018.