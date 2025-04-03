X Factor’s Alexandra Burke pens emotional tribute to her late mother

Alexandra Burke has paid a beautiful tribute to her late mother.

Last Sunday, the former X Factor winner celebrated Mother’s Day with her two young children and her fiancée, footballer Darren Randolph.

The couple became parents for the first time in July 2022. Just nine months later, Alexandra and Darren confirmed that they were pregnant with their second child, whom they went on to welcome in September 2023. The proud parents have never revealed their children’s names or genders publicly.

Following last weekend’s celebrations, Alexandra has chosen to pen an emotional tribute to her late mother, singer Melissa Bell, who passed away in August 2017 at the age of 53.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share several images from her Mother’s Day, which included a forest walk with her young family. For her final photo, Alexandra also chose to feature a snapshot of herself with her mother.

“Mother’s Day is always bitter-sweet for me… missing my mummy always. But hope I’m making her proud with raising these two beautiful babies,” she gushed in her caption.

“To those who found the weekend triggering or hard I’m sending you all the love. Thank you to the hubby @_darrenrandolph for making the weekend really special for us all,” she praised.

Referring to the Soul II Soul song Wish, Alexandra added: “And yes, the tune on this post is my mummy singing… I’m learning to listen to her voice again.”

Following her heartfelt tribute, many of Alexandra’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to extend their sympathies.

“Sending you all the love in the world,” one fan wrote.

“I think your mum could only be proud watching over you and your beautiful family,” another replied.

“Beautiful photos,” a third fan agreed.

Speaking on Loose Women last July, Alexandra explained how she is following in her mother’s footsteps as she raises her family.

“I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us,” she detailed.