X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson ties the knot in ‘fairytale wedding’

Congratulations are in order for X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson as she and her fiancé Jonny Hughes have tied the knot!

The pair, who have been a couple for five years, got wed on November 12, at Rebecca’s ‘dream venue’ surrounded by friends and family, including Rebecca’s children, 18-year-old Lillie, 16-year-old Karl and eight-year-old Arabella.

In an interview with Hello! the 36-year-old revealed, “I'm in a place in my life where I feel very content and happy and getting married has put the final puzzle piece into place”.

Rebecca’s husband Jonny sweetly detailed a sweet moment that happened at their ceremony with his wife’s daughter, Lillie. “Rebecca looked beautiful, it was a lovely moment when we caught eyes as she came down the aisle”.

“Seeing Lillie have a tear in her eye as Rebecca walked in was really touching. That made us all emotional”.

The Teach Me How To Be Loved singer’s dress was simply divine as it was embellished with beads throughout the bodice and into the skirt. Rebecca’s veil had bead detailing to match and she wore a tiara to finish off her princess-style gown.

The mum-of-three went on to talk about her gorgeous embellished wedding gown, explaining that it was “so heavy”. “Because I’m on stage a lot, I’m used to wearing gowns so this needed to be a bit extra”.

Speaking about why marrying at The Dorchester in London was so important to her and like a dream come true, Ferguson said, “Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane”.

“It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking, ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there”.

Rebecca announced the wonderful news that Jonny got down on one knee to her on New Year’s Day of this year. She shared a collection of selfies of the pair and wrote, “I am So ‘Happy’ to announce I am engaged to the love of my life. Dreams can come true”.