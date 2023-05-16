Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey announces title sponsorship of Street Art Festival – Waterford Walls

Now in its 9th year, Waterford Walls International Street Art Festival, brought to you by Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey, will run from August 11th – 20th.

Against the spectacular street art of Thomas Street Writers’ Tears Global Brand Director Clare Minnock was joined by members of The Walls Project who oversee Waterford Walls and artist Magdalena Karol to announce the exciting new partnership.

Over 26 national and international artists will converge on the city over ten days to showcase their art across a myriad of walls and spaces of all shapes and sizes. Waterford Walls Festival brought to you by Writers’ Tears Irish Whiskey will, this year welcome renowned Irish and international artists who will transform blank spaces by painting large-scale murals across the city and county, bringing this city-wide festival out to the wider Déise county and community.

Pictured are L-R: John O’Connell (Festival Executive Director Waterford Walls),

Clare Minnock (Writers’ Tears Global Brand Director), Gabe Mc Guinness

(Guest Curator) and artist Magdalena Karol



Clare Minnock, Writers’ Tears Global Brand Director said:

“Writers’ Tears is a brand that pays tribute to Ireland’s innovative distillers and creative thinkers of the late 19th and early 20th Century. Today we celebrate creativity in all its forms, including this vibrant showcase of street art. We are excited to partner with such a dynamic and energetic festival, one that mirrors our own enthusiasm for creativity and self -expression.”

Over 26 artists from Ireland and abroad representing 14 countries are expected to be part of this year's festival.

Festival Executive Director John O’Connell said at today’s announcement:

“Securing a title sponsor has been one of our goals and we are thrilled to have Writers’ Tears join us for the next 2 years. We believe that the brand will help us tell our story to an even wider audience and make this festival a MUST in everyone’s summer calendar”. Guest curator Gabe Mc Guinness added, “We look forward to an even bigger and better festival this year – not only in terms of walls and artists but also in what the festival can bring to those that visit from talks and walks to unique festival events.”

For more information about the festival visit www.wallsproject.ie.

For more information about Writers’ Tears visit www.walshwhiskey.com.