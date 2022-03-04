World Book Day: Kate Middleton shares her top 5 children’s books

Yesterday, March 3, was World Book Day — a day to celebrate the art of reading and all of the creative, imaginative joy that comes with it. To mark the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge has shared her top children’s books and we couldn’t agree with them more!

The nostalgic reading recommendations were shared to the Royal Reading Room website, which is championed by Kate’s step-mother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate chose five books which hold sentimental value to her, either because they meant something to her as a young child herself, or because they’ve become a poignant part of story time with her own children now.

The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson was the first book mentioned on her list, as Kate remarked how much she loved reading it as a little girl, “and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories.”

“A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others,” the Duchess explained.

Kate spoke fondly of Stig of the Dump by Clive King, recalling her own rambunctious childhood. “As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends,” Kate recalled. “Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can’t remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches,” she added.

Of course this list wouldn’t be complete without the much-loved title, Charlotte’s Wed by E. B. White. Kate remarks that she and her children, eight-year-old George, six-year-old Charlotte and three-year-old Louis read this book together quite often, “for obvious reasons”.

“An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons! This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love.”

The Katie Morag Series By Mairi Hedderwick was the fourth book to make Kate’s list, as she explains how it’s the perfect book for older children to read to younger siblings and filled with plenty of gorgeous illustrations to look at too!

Completing this lovely list of reading recommendations, Kate has picked Feelings by Libby Waldon.

The Duchess notes, “This little book is a wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy.”

There you have it — Kate’s top five favourite children’s books. Which tales would make your list though?