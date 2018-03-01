World Book Day: 6 badass books by female authors you NEED to read

Today is World Book Day, and to celebrate, we've rounded up some of our favourite titles from some of today's most inspirational females authors.

From true-life tales of self-discovery, to critical analysis of Ireland's reproductive laws, every book that features on the list is a masterpiece in it's own right.

Do yourself a favour and pick one up today.

1. Laura Jane Williams // Becoming: Sex, Second Chances, and Figuring Out Who the Hell I Am

After the man she thought she was going to marry dumped her for her friends, Laura turns to alcohol and casual sex in an attempt to fill the void.

After a final lewd encounter, she declares a vow of celibacy and moves to an Italian convent where she slowly begins to piece her life back together.

An empowering look at one woman's journey of self-discovery, Becoming will make you realise that no matter how tough things get, there is always light and the other end.

2. Holly Bourne // What's a Girl Gotta do?

An eye-opening look at sexism in daily life, it tells the story of one woman's attempt to shut down the trolls and highlight the importance of feminism.

Determined to change the world with her #Vagilante vlog, Lottie decides to document every instance of sexism she sees over one month, but when her project hits hits the headlines, the vicious comments begin to roll in.

3. Louise O'Neill // Almost Love

A story of obsessive love, Louise O'Neill's latest novel follows 20-year-old Sarah, who, after falling head-over-heels for Matthew, begins to sacrifice everything else in her life in order to be with him.

Her friends are worried, her father disapproves, and she's on the verge of losing her job – but despite all this, Sarah just can't seem to shake her addiction.

4. Roxanne Gay // Bad Feminist

In a series of thought-provoking and hilarious essays, Roxanne takes the reader through the journey of her evolution as a woman of colour, while commenting on the state of feminism today.

Bad Feminist looks at the ways in which the culture we consume becomes who we are, and an inspiring call-to-arms of all the ways we still need to do better

5. Dawn O'Porter // Paper Aeroplanes

Set in the mid-90s, 15-year-old Guernsey schoolgirls Renée and Flo form an unlikely friendship.

The introspective and studious Flo couldn't be more different to ambitious, extroverted and sexually curious Renée, however, a shared feeling of loneliness caused by their dysfunctional families see them unite to form an intense bond.

Gritty, poignant and laugh-out-loud funny, Paper Aeroplanes is, at its core, an unforgettable story about the power of female friendship.

6. Claire Hennessy // Like Other Girls

When Lauren, a bisexual young woman living in Ireland, accidentally falls pregnant during her school years, a fear of being judged forces her to take matters into her own hands.

Still trying to figure out her place in the world, Lauren is in no way ready to become a mother and wants nothing more than to get her life back.

A poignant look at Ireland's reproductive laws and what they mean for women, Like Other Girls is quite simply, a must-read.