Dublin Zoo is offering half price entry this Saturday and Sunday

Dublin Zoo is offering HALF PRICE entry this Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6 to celebrate World Animal Day.

To continue the celebrations, the half-price tickets will also be available on the Saturday , October 12 and Sunday, October 13.

World Animal Day, marked annually on October 4, is an international day of action which aims to raise awareness of animals with a focus on endangered species, protecting natural habitats and supporting animal welfare.

To celebrate World Animal Day, Dublin Zoo will also have lots of family-friendly activities for visitors to enjoy this weekend (October 5 & 6) from 12-4pm including arts and crafts, face painting, keeper talks as well as lots of opportunities to learn fun and interesting facts about animals.

*Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at the Dublin Zoo Ticket Office and are not available to buy online. Discounted tickets are applicable to full price adult, child and family tickets only, groups and concessions not included.

Dublin Zoo opens daily from 9.30am-5.30pm.