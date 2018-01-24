Work to begin on 15 new Dublin Bikes Stations across the city

Dublin's commuter bike scheme is set to be expanded with the installation of 15 new stations across the city.

Most of the additional stations will be dotted across the north inner city with areas including Grangegorman, Phibsborough and Drumcondra all set to benefit from the planned expansion.

The south side areas of Merrion Square South and Wilton Terrace will also see installation of new ranks.

While the news has been welcomed by Dublin's commuters, the project is far from finished.

A lack of funding has resulted in huge delays with Councillor Ciarán Cuffe, Chair of the Council's Transport Committee, admitting that the expansion has been happing at “a snail's pace” since it began almost 10 years ago.

“You need the money from central government to make it happen, and that is where there simply hasn't been enough cash to expand the scheme as quickly as we would like,” he explained.

This is only phase two of a fourteen phase project, which was due to be completed two years ago.

The 15 new stations being installed in Phase 2 are: