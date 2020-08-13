Work It is the heartwarming dance movie you need to check out

Is anyone else feeling pretty low this week? The dreary weather isn't helping our mood and we're honestly in dire need of some escapism.

As much as we'd love to jet away and lounge on a beach in Greece or explore New York City, we're staying put at home and following Government advice to avoid ALL non-essential travel.

We may not be able to travel but that hasn't stopped us from filling our evenings with cheerful outings and fun (but safe) plans.

Socially distanced walks with our best friends, trips to the seaside and movie nights with our siblings are our current saviours. We would truly be lost without Netflix! We recently tuned into one movie that was everything we needed and more during these strange times.

Work It is the coming-of-age dance movie that is heartwarming, cheesy and surprisingly emotional.

When Quinn Ackerman’s (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance. She enlists the help of Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher), a former professional dancer and discovers a group of underdogs who may have it in them to lift the Work It trophy, but will her obsession with getting into Duke University tarnish her friendships?

Work It is full of heart and the perfect movie to tune into when you just want something easy to watch- think Step Up meets Booksmart.

Starring Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy, Drew Ray Tanner, Keiynan Lonsdale and Michelle Buteau.

Work It is available on Netflix now.