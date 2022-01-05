Work from home in style with these winter looks!

With the New Year rolling in most of us are still working from home which with this cold snap I’d imagine most of us are very grateful. Dressing with style for a day of typing on your couch can bring an added sense of structure, and Tommy Hilfiger have the perfect WFH outfits for you – bonus points if you can still catch the St. Stephen’s Day sale!

We love this camel-toned look with a splash of red to keep it bright during the darker mornings. It’s a cosy outfit that can easily be dressed up with a tailored dark coat and some jewellery.

Puffer style down vest €244 sale (€349 RRP), TH flex hoodie €139.90 RRP, TH flex wide leg trousers €139.90 RRP, Fresh signature scarf €71 sale (€89.90 RRP).

This sleek but warm look is perfect for the more dressed-up WFH version of yourself. The pinstripe trousers are comfy but can also be easily worn into the office when the time comes.

Double-breasted strip wool blend coat €479.90 RRP, Curve signature logo roll neck jumper €132 sale (€189.90 RRP), Crepe colour-blocked drawstring waist trousers €111 sale (€139.90 RRP).

A classy co-ord is the epitome of Boujee loungewear, it’s fashion forward, simple and a no brainer to throw on when you have nothing to wear.

Classic shadow check coat €314 sale (€349.90 RRP), Spell out print viscose blouse €119.90 RRP, Spell out print pull-on viscose trousers €125 sale (€139.90 RRP).

For those looking for some Y2K action, Tommy Jeans is the place to go. Full of bright and pastel colours, structured and relaxed fits, there’s so many great options to choose from. Wide leg joggers are back and unless it’s raining outside they’re a great fit to wear lest ye have soaking wet ends trailing through the house.

Wool blend quilted jacket €159 sale (€199.90 RRP), Logo embroidery cropped t-shirt €34.90 RRP, Essential wide leg flag patch joggers €89.90 RRP.

Ideal for those school or coffee runs this get up from Tommy Jeans will keep you nice and toasty while looking on trend. This jacket is definitely an investment piece but with its basic structure and cocooning down lining you’ll never want to give it up.

Essential organic cotton beanie €20 (€29.90 RRP), Longline down puffer coat 251 (€279.90 RRP), Signature logo recycled jersey joggers €89.90 RRP.

All of the mentioned items can be bought online at https://ie.tommy.com/.