Wonderful line-up announced for the Late Late Show this week

Friday is right around the corner which means we can look forward to a relaxing weekend of quality TV.

To kick off our Friday night entertainment, RTÉ have announced the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show and it looks like it’ll be a brilliant watch!

After a busy St. Patrick’s weekend of celebrating the rugby win, a trio of Grand Slam Heroes, player of the match Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter will be chatting to Ryan.

They’ll fill him in on the days of celebrations that followed Saturday’s historic victory and why the night before the game was one of the most surreal experiences they’ve ever had as a team. Andrew will also be supporting Daffodil Day and the great work of the Irish Cancer Society.

As they celebrate the 100th episode of their hit podcast, I'm Grand Mam's PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey will be speaking to Ryan about how Paul Mescal begged to be on their show, Irish boys and their undying love for their mammies, and why they are fairly certain Michael Collins is a fan!

Laura DeBarra is back for The Late Late Big Repair Challenge! Five passion projects were carefully selected will be unveiled on the show ahead of their beautiful restoration which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Alanna Quinn Idris, who was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30, 2021, will join Ryan on the couch to discuss how her life changed that day. She will also open up about what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court this week and her long road to recovery.

Of course, we can't forget about the musical entertainment for the night! English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will be on the show to perform her newest single Weekends. Louth artist David Keenan will sing his viral hit El Paso.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, March 24 at 9.35 pm.