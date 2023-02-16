Wonderful line-up announced for Friday’s Late Late Show

We can already hear the weekend calling our names but there’s just one more day until we can fully relax after a busy week.

Since tomorrow is finally Friday, that means we have another brilliant Late Late Show ahead of us. RTÉ have announced the fantastic guests that will be joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch this week and we couldn’t be more excited to see them having a chat about their lives.

Starting off, fresh from victory against the French, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will join Ryan to chat about our chances in the Six Nations and how Saturday's victory has set the team up nicely for the World Cup this autumn. He will be joined by Claudia Scanlon, who lives with the debilitating skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), to talk about their friendship and the support the EB charity DEBRA Ireland needs as it continues to work for a cure for the condition.

After an incredible performance on last week's Dancing with the Stars, Rory O'Neill aka Panti Bliss will be on the couch with his dance partner Denys Samson. Rory dedicated his dance to Professor Fiona Mulcahy, a consultant who he claims saved his life following his diagnosis of HIV in 1995. Rory and Denys will discuss the importance of raising awareness, breaking down stigmas and the significance of their first dance as Rory and Denys.

Stars of the forthcoming documentary Superagers will be on the show. Their documentary examines the positive aspects of ageing and how some embrace life at every stage.

Navan’s Keith Donegan (26), one of the youngest team owners in motorsport and his team- RPM Motorsport, and Galway driver Adam Fitzgerald will be chatting to Ryan about their hopes to climb the motosport ladder in the Formula Regional European Championship in a couple of months’ time. The pair will also be showing the car they’re racing in the championships on Friday’s show.

Musical entertainment for the night will be provided by multiple acts including Inhaler, who will perform their brand new single If You’re Gonna Break My Heart, and the stars of last year's Trad Special, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta.

To mark its 25th anniversary, Lord of the Dance will perform ahead of their shows at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

All of this and much more on the Late Late Show on RTE One, Friday, February 17 at 9.35pm.