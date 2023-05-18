Wonderful line-up announced for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

We’ve almost made it to the end of another busy working week, making us a step closer to summer.

One of our favourite ways to wind down at the weekend is by putting our feet up and relaxing in front of our much-loved TV shows.

A programme we can’t miss is Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything and as this week’s guest list is revealed, you won’t want to miss it either.

First up to chat to Angela is presenter Lucy Kennedy. Lucy will be discussing rooting around in drawers, voicemails from Twink and ruffling Enda Kenny’s tie. She will also be letting viewers in on what happened to Michael Jackson’s toy monkey.

Broadcaster, writer, and former politician Gyles Brandreth will also be on the pink couch to divulge his ambitions to be Pope, being on the Late Late Toy Show with Gay Byrne, sparkling tea and why his wife watches him on the telly with the sound turned down.

The final guest of the night is Gearóid Farrelly. The funny man will be chatting about travel kettles, cat toilet training and reveals who his mum’s favourite comedian is!

There is sure to be plenty of laughs as Angela brings her quick-wit and bold humour to ask her celebrity guests absolutely anything.

All this and much more on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, this Saturday, May 20, on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.30pm.