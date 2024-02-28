Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter discusses husband Robert’s death

Lynda Carter has been opening up about dealing with grief following the death of her husband.

Lynda’s husband, Robert Altman, tragically passed away in February 2021 of blood cancer.

The couple tied the knot in 1984 and went on to have two children together- 35-year-old James and 33-year-old Jessica.

Now, the Wonder Woman actress has discussed her experience with grief and reflected back on her life with Robert.

While speaking to People, Carter admitted, “He was the great love of my life. I think of him every day”.

“There's so much of my day to day where I find myself thinking, ‘Oh Robert will know’. Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, ‘Did you land safely? Was everything alright?’”.

Lynda then shared an insight into their relationship by explaining, “My life was an adventure with him. We were always travelling and doing fun things, and then when you're alone, you have to do everything alone. And that's no fun”.

“Of course I've got some very good girlfriends. And the children are wonderful. They also had a wonderful relationship with him, and we talk about him all the time”.

Revealing that they had an ‘interesting life’, the 72-year-old continued, “He was this very calm, great, kind of an even-keeled person, and he liked my personality and the things I'd come up with. It was an interesting life together”.

“We did fun things and we laughed and laughed. We had children, wonderful friends. We went through some serious things but life was an adventure with him”.

Lynda added, “Of course, the memory of them keeps your love alive. But it's still a mystery when you look up to the sky and wonder, ‘Where did you go?’”.

Lynda also revealed that she’s honouring her late husband by releasing a song she wrote for him called Letters From Earth.

The actress explained the meaning behind the moving song by saying, “The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much, because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life”.

“You wonder, ‘How can I communicate with you? Where are you? You didn't just die – there's too much of you left on this earth, too many people that love you’”.

“These letters are almost a prayer to your loved one. Hopefully people will relate to it. It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking”, Lynda added.