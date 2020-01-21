Women with eczema love this dry skin gel and it’s less than €5

January is a miserable and never-ending month for many people. We’re absolutely broke after Christmas, it’s too cold to go out and we generally feel pretty flat. The last thing we want to worry about is our skin, but alas the central heating, bitter weather and the late nights of excess in December has left our skin crying out for some serious TLC.

If you’re suffering from dry skin or eczema then we’ve found a product that is bound to make a vast improvement to your skin.

92 percent of women with dry skin conditions swear by the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel and you just need to try it.

The life-changing gel uses pioneering technology to restore dry skin and deeply moisturise using a unique gel-to-oil three step formulation.

The majority of creams, lotions and body butters currently being used by dry skin sufferers are formulated using up to 70 percent water. This water evaporates on contact with warm skin, providing little relief and causing the cold sensation felt on application.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel improves on these products by replacing the in-active water with oil, resulting in a product that is able to treat dry skin optimally.

So how does it work?

Shea Butter and Soja Oil create a thin barrier against water loss, lock in moisture and slow the evaporation of water from the skin's surface. Humectants Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerine and Lactic Acid work like magnets drawing in water from the environment and deep within the skin itself while Vitamin A, Shea Butter and Chamomile improve the appearance of skin by smoothing flaky cells, improving elasticity and tone.

82 percent of women who tried the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel noticed a major improvement in dry skin after just two days.

If you’re looking for a new product to save your dry skin then why not give the Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel a go? It costs less than a fiver and the difference it makes to your skin is incredible.

RRP for Bio-Oil:

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel 50ml

€6.95

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel 100ml

€11.95

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel 200ml

€19.95

