Women say make-up is helping them feel better during lockdown

Everyone is finding things that is making lockdown that little bit easier, whether it's an early morning walk, Zoom calls with your best friends or wearing your pyjamas all day. One thing that has helped make many women feel better is wearing make-up. New research has found that skincare and make-up are boosting women's moods who are working from home.

The study conducted by No7, the No.1 skincare brand in Boots*, polled over 1,800 women who are currently working from home. It revealed that 80 percent of women say they feel good about themselves and over half (53 percent) feel more positive when they wear makeup while on lockdown, suggesting that women are using makeup and skincare as a way to help normalise their new routines. In addition, the research also reveals that almost a third of women believe wearing makeup has a role to play in boosting their mental health.

For many women, makeup continues to be an important part of their routine with almost half of women (46 percent) continuing to wear makeup every day. Work video conferences seem to be one of the main reasons for this with 45 percent of women choosing to apply makeup for meetings on Zoom or Skype.

Women are opting for more natural looks when working from home. Sometimes a bit of concealer and a coat of mascara is all you need to make you feel a little better. Skincare is also more important than ever with women revealing that moisturiser, cleanser and hand cream are the top three trusted must-have beauty items they are turning to in their bathroom cabinets during lockdown.

No7 has teamed up with psychotherapist Lucy Beresford to advocate for the importance of good self-care during this prolonged period at home, in keeping spirits high and looking after your mental health.

Lucy Beresford states: "Self-care and nurture are vital for our wellbeing, since showing our body some TLC reminds us we are valued and adored. Which is why it’s important to remember that skincare and make-up can play a pivotal role in normalising our daily routine and boosting our mood during this period of turbulence or uncertainty. Throughout history – such as during WW2 when women used vegetable dyes as make-up, or during recessions when sales of lipstick increased – we can see the way make-up and skincare give us a powerful psychological boost, making us feel confident and more in control. When we look our best, we can feel invincible, ready to take on the day’s challenges."

No7 is encouraging people to take time for themselves for self-care, whether it’s five minutes or an hour, and whether it's with a nourishing face mask, a long bath, or simply having fun trying out make-up looks.

Dr Mike Bell, No7 Skincare Scientific Advisor says: "With there being a huge amount of uncertainty during this unprecedented period, stress and anxiety increases our hormones within the body which can triggers skin inflammation and oxidative stress, within the skin leading to unhealthy skin. It is now more important than ever to ensure you take time out for self-care. Small acts such as nourishing and moisturising your skin and wearing makeup can help to combat stress and give you a much-needed boost during this unsettling time."

It's important to do whatever makes you feel a little better, especially during these intense times, so if putting on your favourite lipstick helps then go for it!