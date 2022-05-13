Woman sues Travis Scott after ‘losing pregnancy’ during Astroworld tragedy

A woman who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last November has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the rapper, claiming that injuries sustained during the horrific crowd surge caused her to lose her pregnancy.

50,000 people attended the highly anticipated music festival which took place in Houston, Texas six months ago. During Travis Scott’s performance, people in the crowd attempted to rush the stage, causing many revellers to suffocate, pass out and get trampled on.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Shanazia Williamson from Dayton, Ohio claims to be one of those unfortunate festival goers. Shanazia and her husband Jarawd Owens attended the festival last November and were reportedly expecting a child together at that time.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd's unborn child,” the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone read.

“In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

“Defendants' failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's unborn child,” the lawsuit continued.

Shanazia is suing Scott, the festival’s promoter Live Nation, the security company and several other bodies involved with the tragic event.

Following the harrowing crowd surge, 10 festival goers sadly lost their lives, three of which were under 18-years-old, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount. Ezra was sitting on his dad’s shoulders during the crowd surge, however, Ezra fell to the ground and was trampled on when his father passed out due to the mounting pressure.

To date, over 700 festival attendees have filed lawsuits, claiming to have suffered injuries which required “extensive” medical care, the publication reports. Meanwhile, nearly 5,000 people claim to have suffered some form of injury as a result of the festival.