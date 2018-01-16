Woman pretends to fart in gym to deter male attention (and it worked)

Trying to get fit is hard enough without the added stress of a packed gym floor.

How are we expected to get a full-body workout when almost every machine is occupied by 'macho' young men who spend the entire time scrolling through their Instagram feeds – or even worse, trying to talk to us.

Sorry guys, but there's a very high chance that our sweaty, red-faced, tired selves are not in the mood to strike up a conversation at this moment in time.

Well, one women has come up with a very creative way to ward off any unwanted attention – and honestly, we can't believe we didn't think of it sooner.

Taking to Twitter, American author Olivia Cole, shared a situation she witnessed at the gym in which two women were approached by a flirtatious young man.

Now for the good part.

In order to the deter the man from coming any closer, one of the women announced that just had just farted, insisting that it was in his interest to refine from coming any closer.

GUYS. Just now. In gym. *guy approaches two women working out, with flirtatious eyebrows at the ready* Girl 1: UH you might not want to come over here, dude. I just farted. It’s bad. Guy: *looks horrified. leaves.* Girl 2: omg did you really? Girl 1: psh no. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) January 10, 2018

The tweet has since been retweeted over 22,000 times, and has received over 130,000 likes so far.

Needless to say, the internet is absolutely loving this stroke of genius, with many Twitter users taking to the site to commend the young woman for her creative tactic.

Give her the Nobel Peace Prize — Louisa (@LouisatheLast) January 10, 2018

Yesssss Olivia!!! pic.twitter.com/RH4QPFxYCe — S A T E (@stateofSATE) January 11, 2018

So, will you be trying out this method in future?