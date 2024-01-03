Woman killed and two children seriously ill after Kildare crash

Gardaí have confirmed that a woman has died and three people have been injured in a road collision in Co. Kildare.

The incident occurred yesterday evening (January 2) on the R148 at Cloncurry in Enfield. At approximately 6:15pm, a car and a van crashed into one another.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson has also shared that two young children were travelling with the deceased woman in the car. They were promptly taken to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin, and their conditions are being described as serious but stable.

The children’s ages and relation to the late female driver have yet to be officially confirmed to the public.

The driver of the van, a man whose age has not yet been released, was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This tragic incident marks the third road fatality of 2024. It follows the death of a man in his 40s in Cavan yesterday, as well as another crash in Kildare on New Year’s Day, which resulted in the loss of a man in his 20s.

The R148 at Cloncurry in between Enfield and Kilcock remains closed as Garda investigators began a technical examination of the scene earlier this morning. Local diversions have been put in place for road users.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, including road users travelling on the R148 in between Enfield and Kilcock between 6pm and 6:30pm yesterday, and who have camera or dash-cam footage, are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone who has any information regarding the heartbreaking crash is being asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.