Five tasty one-pot dinners to make when it’s too hot to cook

Summer is sticking around for just a few more days and we’re making the most of it! The weather forecast is set to be roasting this week, and all we want to do is plonk ourselves down outside, slathered in factor 50 with a cocktail in one hand and a juicy new book in the other.

Instead of wasting your evenings slaving away over a hot stove, mustering up a homemade meal for you and your family, why not try one of these five tasty one-pan recipes?

The beauty of these simple dishes is that they only require one pan/pot, meaning less fuss, less washing up and more time spent outside in the garden, drinking up some of that much-needed vitamin D.

You can’t go wrong with a chicken tray bake, and this delightful tangy recipe is one of our favourites. Add some chopped spuds for some extra carbs if you’re feeling quite peckish.

A classic recipe from famed Irish chef Neven Maguire, this Moroccan dish is a fool-proof crowd-pleaser and is the perfect summertime staple.

If you’re looking for something lighter, then this salmon recipe is the one for you. It might be healthy but it packs quite a punch!

This is one of our favourite recipes whenever we find ourselves entertaining a few friends or family members — a lovely alternative to your basic barbecue. However, it can easily be halved if you’re serving it up to just your nearest and dearest.

If you’re craving a simple yet satisfying dish, then this is a recipe you need in your repertoire! Plus, everyone can add their own toppings depending on what they fancy, making it super adaptable no matter your taste buds.