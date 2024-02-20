Woman in 20’s dies following single-car collision in Waterford

This morning, Gardaí have been attending the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10.15pm on Monday February 19, 2024.

The fatal collision took place on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

The driver and sole occupant of the only car involved in this collision, a woman in her 20's, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The woman’s body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford. Gardaí have confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The R685 at Quillia is currently closed with local diversions in place for road users.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene this morning, Tuesday February 20, 2024.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal and are asking for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R685 at Quillia between 10pm and 10.20pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.