Woman in 20’s dies following road traffic incident in Louth

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic incident in Co. Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident that occurred at Carnalogue in Co. Louth during the early hours of this morning, Monday, January 22, 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.50am when a van collided with a tree.

A passenger in the van, a woman aged in her 20’s, received fatal injuries and was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a man in his 20’s, was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The woman’s body remains at the scene and a technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later today.

There are local diversions currently in place for road users.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.