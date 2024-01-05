Witness appeal launched after man dies in Mayo crash

A man has tragically died following a car crash in Co. Mayo.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.45am on Friday, January 5, 2024 on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 30’s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 20’s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R331 (the Claremorris to Ballinrobe Road) is closed between Claremorris and Hollymount while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted. Local diversions are in place for road users.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward with information.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R331 between Claremorris and Hollymount between 7.30am and 8am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.