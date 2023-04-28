Win tickets to STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL opening night in Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit musical STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL will be coming to Dublin next month. Directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood and starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton, STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL is set to sweep Irish audiences off their feet when it comes to the theatre from the 29 May – 3 June 2023.

STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

