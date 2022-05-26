Win tickets to see the Black Eyed Peas launch their Euro Tour this June weekend!

Set your sights on the Tribe this June Bank Holiday as pop culture icons Black Eyed Peas perform their first Irish gig in over 11 years! The city will come alive when one of the world’s most exciting, dynamic and successful groups of our generation play to 26,000 fans in Galway’s Pearse Stadium on June 4th 2022 as Galway will be the launch pad for their European tour. Limited tickets available here.

Backed by the Leaving Cert promise of glorious weather, what better way to kick off the first summer of freedom than heading west for an evening of sunshine, pints and 00s nostalgia.

Photo Credit – Nabil Elderkin

See lead vocalist will.i.am, and rappers apl.de.ap, Taboo and J.Rey Soul perform the iconic tracks that defined an entire generation. Fans can expect a monster set filled with the ageless classics ‘Pump it’ and ‘Let’s Get It Started’ through to international megahits like ‘I Gotta Feeling’ and ‘Where is the Love’.

With 35 million album sales, 9 international number one singles and 6 Grammy Award wins, The Black Eyed Peas are one of the biggest acts of this era with a career spanning more than 25 years. This performance is guaranteed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Irish fans.

Gabrielle, one of Britain’s outstanding female artists of the past 30 years will be supporting alongside multi-award winning group The Blizzards and Dea Matrona.

Gabrielle, will be bring us back to the 90’s and 00’s with her soulful hits including; ‘Dreams’, ‘Rise’, ‘Out of Reach’, ‘If you Ever’ (originally sung with E17), ‘Walk On By’ and the list goes on along with songs from her latest album, ‘Do it Again’ that came out in 2021.

Multi-award winning and platinum album selling artists The Blizzards, one of Ireland’s most powerful punk-pop live acts complete the impressive line-up. The band have just released their latest album “Sometimes We See More in The Dark”.

Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster from €69.50 including booking fee.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to two lucky readers! To be in with a chance of winning, simply email hello [at] shemazing.ie with "Black Eyed Peas" in the subject line. Best of luck!

Terms & Conditions:

Winners will be picked at random. Winners contact details will be supplied to the promoter to fulfill the prize.

Competition is open to residents of the island of Ireland, winners are responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs.

All under 18 year olds must be accompanied by an adult and tickets are non transferrable.

No cash alternative.