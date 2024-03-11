WIN tickets to “I Should Be So Lucky’ the musical in Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken, Pete Waterman and show creator Debbie Isitt are excited to announce that Kylie Minogue will digitally appear in I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL which comes to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Tuesday 7th to Saturday 11th May 2024! Tickets priced from €26.50 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Kylie will appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical. The World Premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical took place at Manchester Opera House November 2023 before embarking on a UK tour and Ireland Tour and will come to Dublin in May 2024 for one week only!

THE WEDDING’S OFF, BUT THE HONEYMOON IS ON! Head from the aisle to the isles in the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Too Many Broken Hearts) and Bananarama (Love in the First Degree).

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL features no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 25 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era. Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage. Until it doesn’t go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye?

Stock Aitken Waterman said "Stock Aitken Waterman are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure. To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special."

Kylie Minogue said, “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, 'I Should Be So Lucky'! It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

Bringing together the West End’s finest talent, the full cast of the musical includes Kayla Carter (The Color Purple, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman (Nativity! The Musical, The Mousetrap) as Spencer, Jemma Churchill (Guys and Dolls, Nativity! THe Musical) as Ivy, Matthew Croke (Wicked, Aladdin) as Nadeem, Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables) as Britney, Gary Davis (Annie, Oklahoma!) as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!) as Shelley, Scott Paige (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Made in Dagenham) as Michael, Billy Roberts (Rock of Ages, Titanic The Musical) as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò (Jesus Christ Superstar, Bat Out of Hell) as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner (Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls) as Ella and Anna Unwin (Aspects of Love) as Olivia. The cast is completed by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL is written and directed by Debbie Isitt (the hit NATIVITY! franchise), choreographed by Jason Gilkison (Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and Eurovision 2023), with orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Anne Vosser and production management by Simon Marlow. It is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.

