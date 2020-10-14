Win! The Super Facial in ANNA SCHU salon

Anna Schu are delighted to be celebrating 10 years in business this year. Founded in 2010 by Anna Schu, a qualified beauty therapist, entrepreneur and mum. Anna Schu is the number one salon for beauty, skincare and wellness treatments.

Anna Schu’s 360 approach is all about wellness from the inside as well as skincare health and beauty on the outside. Creating spaces with beautiful interiors to help relax the soul, clients will not only look amazing when they leave the salon but feel amazing from the inside out!

Anna Schu are offering the incredible Super facial to one lucky winner:

The Super Facial (€85 – 50 minutes):

A completely bespoke facial, your skin Therapist will deep double cleanse, exfoliate, possibly peel and definitely mask and massage your skin. To boost results, Anna Schu will add on an enhancement as part of the treatment, whether that’s an enzyme peel, jade rolling, eye rejuvenation or something else your skin is crying out for.

https://www.annaschu.ie/

