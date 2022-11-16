Win the INSTAX mini 11 in a new Pastel Green

Fujifilm has launched the INSTAX mini 11 in a fab new Pastel Green – and we’ve got one to give away to one lucky SHEmazing fan!

An enticing addition to the INSTAX line-up, the new INSTAX mini 11 Pastel Green is the sweetest of colours – designed with the latest fashion trends in-mind. Like the rest of the INSTAX mini 11 family, this new colourway also features the “Automatic Exposure” function, in which the camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the condition. It allows users to take photos optimally exposed to the main subject and the background in a variety of situations including a bright sunny day outdoors and a dark indoor condition at a restaurant or a party venue, producing high-quality instant photo prints on the spot.

Another INSTAX mini 11 feature that makes taking instax photos easier than ever before is the Selfie Mode, which is ideal for selfies and close-ups. The Selfie Mode can be activated by simply pulling out the front end edge of the lens after powering the camera on. INSTAX mini 11 pastel green is available in store RRP EUR 90.00.

