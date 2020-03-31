Win a set of the Codex goodies worth €355!!

Codex Beauty have just announced their arrival to Dublin Airport. It’s now even easier to pick up your favourite Codex Beauty products as the brand!

The natural skincare collective joins a list of incredible brands that are available at ARI, a company that has been at the forefront of travel retail for over 70 years and is one of the largest and most significant players in the global travel retail industry.

Available in the Beauty Hall at Terminal 2 you won’t be able to miss the Codex Beauty stand which will stock the Bia collection including customer favourites such as the Bia Facial Oil, Bia Skin Superfood and Bia Day Cream. If you’re looking to try out the range but don’t want to commit to full sized products, they also have a Discovery Set that includes four of the products from the Bia Collection which you can also pick up at their new stand in ARI.

Codex Beauty is available online from www.codexbeauty.com and instore at Meadows and Byrne, McCauley Chemists, Cara Pharmacy and Dublin.

We are giving away a set of the Codex goodies including, Superfood, Facial Oil, Day Cream, Eye Gel and Exfoliating Wash worth €355

