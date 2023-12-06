WIN a pass for you and four friends to On Ice at Dundrum, Swords or Marina Market Cork!

Embrace the festive season with On Ice as it makes a triumphant return to Dundrum, Swords, and Marina Market Cork! Strap on your skates and prepare to be whisked away into a world of festive magic amidst twinkling lights and frost-kissed landscapes.

The ON ICE family of rinks invites everyone, from novices taking their tentative first glides to seasoned pros effortlessly manoeuvring through the ice, to revel in the icy elegance of the holiday spirit. Whether you’re chasing the thrill of your first glide or aiming for triple axels, there’s a slice of Christmas enchantment awaiting you on the glistening ice.

Dundrum, Swords, and Marina Market On Ice aren’t just rinks; they’re portals to a snow-dusted paradise where cherished memories are made. So, lace up your skates and infuse your ice-skating adventures with the sparkle of Christmas, creating unforgettable moments with loved ones, friends, or that special someone. And fear not, for those just finding their icy legs, penguin skate aids stand ready to assist along the way!

The lovely folks at at ON ICE have given us five passes to give away to you and your friends, to be in with a chance to win, just fill in your details below. Good luck x

