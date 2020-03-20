Win a Green Angel hamper for your mum!

Green Angel is a multi-award-winning Irish skincare and haircare range, uniquely combining organic hand-harvested seaweed with pure organic essential oils to create luxurious nourishing products for the face and body.

Beautifully fragranced and silky-smooth formulations help to stimulate the production of collagen and help to boost the skin’s ability to repair and rejuvenate.

This all-natural range contains powerful vitamins and antioxidants, with ingredients like juniper, lavender and frankincense and seaweed extracts from four different seaweeds harvested off Ireland’s wild Atlantic coast.

Seaweed is naturally moisturising with nutrients that are kind to even the most sensitive skin.

Hand-made in Dublin, an extensive range of Green Angel pure and organic products for the face and body are available online at www.greenangel.com, the brand is also stocked in pharmacies, gift shops and leading stores nationwide including Avoca, Shaw’s and Kilkenny outlets.

We have a Green Angel hamper worth €100 to give away – it includes:

Green Angel Soap – €10

Facial Toner – €17.50

Cleansing Lotion – €17.50

Argan Body Oil – €23

Daily Moisturise Face Cream – €30.50

Green Angel Wide bag – €3

