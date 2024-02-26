WIN! A €100 gift card for Currys to spoil your mum this Mother’s Day!

While she will never say no to flowers or chocolate, if she’s not the sentimental type, you may need to look elsewhere for a gift this Mother’s Day. Whether it's your Granny, Mam, Stepmam or another Mother-figure, celebrate the amazing women in your life with a tech gift from Currys!

These hassle-free Mother’s Day gift ideas are guaranteed to make her smile… whether it’s something practical, thoughtful, or something she never knew she needed, we have plenty of gift ideas to impress when the 10th of March rolls around!

Is she a coffee lover who wants to cut back on buying take away drinks? Look no further than the DOLCE GUSTO by De'Longhi Genio S EDG225W Coffee Machine – White €109.00.

Is she counting her steps? You can't go wrong with a fitness watch! Choose the FITBIT Versa 4 Smart Watch – Pink Sand & Copper Rose €169.00.

If she loves reading, an eReader may be the best gift money can buy. It's a portable alternative to carrying around a physical copy – plus you can literally carry thousands of books in a single device. Choose the AMAZON Kindle Paperwhite 6.8" eReader – 16 GB, Black €189.00.

The list of gifts to spoil her this year is endless but if you can't decide on the perfect gift? Give the gift of tech with a Currys gift card. You can purchase a gift card in-store, where any value up to €1000 can be loaded onto a gift card.

See www.currys.ie for a range of great Mother’s Day gifts.

Giveaway time!

We have a €100 gift card for Currys to give away to make sure you’re all set for Mother’s Day this year. To enter, simply fill in the form below.