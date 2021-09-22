Win a complete look from the RE: CONNECT Collection by Gym+Coffee

Gym+Coffee’s latest range has all the cosy relaxed pieces you need for keeping warm and stylish while you’re on the go and their new sports bras with matching leggings are the perfect maximum comfort pieces to keep you warm and chic all in one outfit!

We’ve teamed up with Gym+Coffee to give one lucky MummyPages fan the chance to win a brand new look* from their RE: CONNECT Collection!

So … who are Gym+Coffee?

Gym+Coffee is an athleisure brand and community of people with a passion to Make Life Richer. Proudly designed in Ireland, Gym+Coffee was created in 2017 by three friends on a mission to bring high quality athletic clothing to a nation that was quickly making the corner cafe and Ireland’s stunning natural landscape their new social hubs. They are now Ireland’s largest and most recognisable athleisure brand serving their community from their clubhouses in Ireland and the UK and continuing to expand their online presence in Australia, North America, Europe and the rest of the globe.

Why you’re going to want in on the new RE: CONNECT collection this autumn?

As they grow, they want to make sure they are treading lighter and contributing positively to the world we live in. To that end, this collection again sees the increased use of recycled materials in many of the new products especially in their Palomino Polo, Pinnacle Fleece & Pullover, Run Free Tee and Surge Tee.

There are brand new styles, colours and product upgrades perfect for the shifting seasons so you stay ahead of the game this season by getting your hands on gear perfect for cooler temperatures.

There are two unisex styles: The Pinnacle Fleece and Pinnacle Pullover in dropped shoulder, gender-neutral sizes. These have relaxed fits and are so cosy – perfect for hikes or lazy days.

They have created a brand new sports bra with matching leggings to offer that casual, athletic look in a variety of colours.

To be in with a chance to win just fill in your details below, good luck x



* The prize can include any items of your choice from the Gym+Coffee RE: CONNECT Collection up to the value of €150