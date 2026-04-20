Jennifer Zamparelli Is Back For Darkness Into Light 2026

Jennifer Zamparelli has joined Pieta and Electric Ireland to launch Darkness Into Light 2026 — and this year’s theme of ‘Share A Walk’ might be exactly what we all need right now.

The annual sunrise walk is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Taking place at 4:15am on Saturday 9th May, Pieta’s Darkness Into Light 2026 will see 177 walks happening across 18 countries — all in support of Pieta’s free suicide and self-harm prevention services. If you’ve never done it before, this might just be the year to sign up.

Jennifer Zamparelli on why this one matters

Jennifer Zamparelli is back as Electric Ireland’s official campaign ambassador for 2026 and she’s clearly passionate about it. Speaking at the launch, she said: “I am absolutely honoured to be back as an ambassador for Pieta’s Darkness Into Light campaign, proudly supported by Electric Ireland. Having participated in this event so many times over the years, I know how special it is. This year’s theme of ‘Share A Walk’ has resonated with me as I really believe in how powerful the act of sharing a walk can be in strengthening relationships, fostering a genuine connection and a real sense of togetherness.”

It’s a sentiment that feels simple on the surface but lands a lot harder when you think about what this event actually represents — tens of thousands of people walking together in the dark, watching the sun come up, carrying the weight of grief or solidarity or both.

The numbers behind the cause

Darkness Into Light isn’t just a lovely morning out. It’s Pieta’s biggest fundraiser and the figures speak for themselves. In 2025 alone, funds raised through the event allowed Pieta’s 24/7 Crisis Helpline to manage almost 100,000 calls and texts and deliver more than 40,000 hours of therapy. Over 80,000 people took part in 200 walks across 15 countries last year, raising more than €4 million for Pieta.

Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan put it plainly: “Every person who signs up for Darkness Into Light is helping to make real support possible, from crisis calls being answered to therapy being provided. Registration is what truly helps turn that support into funding for the services people rely on.”

That’s worth sitting with for a second. Signing up — actually registering — is what makes the difference. Not just showing up on the morning, but committing.

How to get involved

There are 177 walks to choose from across 18 countries so finding one near you shouldn’t be too difficult. Electric Ireland has also launched a new TV ad, One More Walk, inspired by real stories of Irish families impacted by suicide — it’s already airing and it’s worth a watch.

This is the 14th year Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness Into Light and they’ve just renewed for another three years. Lisa Browne, Head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Electric Ireland, said: “Every year our customers, staff and the general public actively participate in the walks nationwide and generously donate much needed funds to Pieta. We are hopeful that people will once again come together to share a walk on the 9th of May to provide support, comfort and hope.”

You can register for your nearest walk at darknessintolight.ie. Pieta’s 24/7 freephone Crisis Helpline is also available any time on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply). If you’re in immediate danger, call 112.