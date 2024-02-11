Willow offers chic, budget-friendly dress rentals for this wedding season

As this year’s wedding season approaches, the quest for the perfect outfit becomes a priority for bridesmaids and distinguished guests alike. For those attending multiple hen dos and weddings this year, sustaining a consistently fresh and fabulous appearance for each celebration can be challenging, as the expenses quickly mount.

Enter Willow, the go-to destination for those seeking a sophisticated, sustainable and cost-effective solution to elevate their wedding season wardrobe. With prices starting from just €80/£70 for a four-day hire, Willow offers a curated collection of exquisite designer labels, ensuring you can effortlessly rotate your looks and make a statement at every wedding or hen do you attend, without breaking the bank.

Willow boasts a beautiful selection of designer spring/summer dresses that would impress the most discerning of fashionistas. From a playful, one-shouldered sequined midi-dress by Nadine Merabi, ideal for the hen do, to an elegant and refined floor-length gown by Kevan Jon, perfect for the wedding day; Willow’s own curated collection and peer-to-peer range offer a diverse range of styles that will accommodate every taste and occasion.

Navigating through Willow Collective's extensive collection is a seamless experience with their intuitive online platform. Clients can easily explore, select, and rent their desired dresses from the comfort of their homes, bringing the runway to their doorstep.

For those who prefer a hands-on experience, Willow invites you to schedule a visit to their Newry-based showroom by appointment. This unique opportunity allows you to try on their dresses firsthand, ensuring the perfect fit and style for you.

"This season is truly special," remarks Cara Heany, the visionary behind Willow. "My studio buzzes with the energy of excited bridal parties, discovering their perfect dresses over a few bottles of bubbles.

I completely understand the conundrum of wanting to look great at every wedding event without straining the budget. At Willow, we offer an affordable and sustainable solution to that, empowering our clients to express their unique style while minimising the impact on their pocket, and the environment, too.”

Willow Collective’s Dress sizes range from 6-18, with hire prices starting from £70/€80. For more information, visit www.willowcollective.ie.