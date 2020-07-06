William and Kate attend first joint engagement since lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge conducted the majority of their royal engagement from home during the COVID-19 lockdown, but as measures begin to ease, the royals are now able to carry out visits in public.

On Sunday, The Duke and Duchess attended a special celebration for frontline workers as the NHS turned 72. Kate and William shared a series of photos from the event on their Instagram and the parents look overjoyed to be out and about again.

The couple were all smiles as they attended a tea party at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Sunday. they joined employees to mark 72 years of the NHS and the hospital's 40th anniversary.

Kate and William met with healthcare workers and spoke to them about how they coped during the COVID-19 pandemic and the incredible, life-saving work they do.

Kate looked as beautiful as ever in a blue full-length dress by Beulah London.

"Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19," they wrote alongside the images.

"Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community. Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers – we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you’ve shown our nation."

Fans praised the royal couple as they returned to work, "I'm so happy to see the Duke and Duchess out again."

"Beautiful couple. So glad to see them out together," another wrote.

"Duke and Duchess have been awesome during this difficult time," one added.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent lockdown at their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.