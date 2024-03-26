Will Smith & Martin Lawrence star in explosive Bad Boys 4 trailer

The official trailer for Bad Boys 4 has been released.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the fourth instalment of the hit action movie franchise, which will hit cinemas on June 7, was confirmed in January of last year.

As well as the explosive trailer now being dropped, much to the delight of fans, the title of the film has been announced- Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

When sharing the trailer on social media, the official Bad Boys team wrote, “On the run: Bad Boys-style. @willsmith and @martinlawrence are back in #BadBoys: Ride or Die – exclusively in movie theatres June 7”.

The footage starts off by showing Smith and Lawrence excitedly count down to the beginning of the highly-anticipated trailer.

Between high-speed chases, shoots outs and plenty of dramatic explosions, this clip will have you on the edge of your seat.

Later in the video, the crime-fighting duo are warned, “You’re being set up detectives”, after they receive a message from their late captain asking them to clear his name following accusations that he was involved in a drug cartel.

According to the movie trailer’s tagline on the Sony Picture’s YouTube channel, “This Summer, the world's favourite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run”.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die follows on from the original 1995 Bad Boys, 2003’s Bad Boys II and 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

Joining Will and Martin in the cast is Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Jacob Scipio, Paola Núñez and Tasha Smith among others stars.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have returned to direct the movie. The action-comedy has been written by Bad Boys for Life co-writer Chris Bremner.

Check out the full trailer below: