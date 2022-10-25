Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies in car accident aged 67

Leslie Jordan, star of Will & Grace and American Horror Story has tragically passed away aged 67 following a car accident.

A Los Angeles Police Department Officer told the Los Angeles Times that they suspect Leslie suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while behind the wheel, before he crashed into the side of a building in Hollywood.

At this time, it is unclear whether he passed away from the medical emergency or from the impact of crashing into the building. The Help actor was declared dead at the scene of the incident.

After the tragic news broke, his agent, David Shaul, released a statement saying, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan”.

He continued, “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times”.

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today”.

Shaul is referring to the many hilarious Instagram and TikTok videos Leslie shared during the height on the Covid-19 lockdowns where he kept followers entertained with his comedy.

A statement was released on Leslie's official Instagram page, confirming his death. “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time”. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world”.

Many celebrities have been paying their respects to Leslie on social media, with many of his former co-stars sharing their favourite memories and photos with him.

Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack who played Will Truman in the hit sitcom shared a tribute to Instagram along with a snap of the pair enjoying a meal together. He wrote, “Lunch with my friend #LeslieJordan in London, 2014. RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you”.

His co-star Sean Hayes, who starred as Jack McFarland, penned a heartbreaking tribute that read, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with”.

“Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Lesle, you will be missed, my dear friend”.

Debra Messing, known for her role as Grace Adler in the sitcom said, “How can this be? Oh dear dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed. The joy & delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift”.

“I wish I had the words… Fly with the angels, friend. And sing, sing, sing”.

Country singer Dolly Parton also shared a kind message about the late actor and writer. She wrote, “Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him”.

“I know people always say, “Oh, they will be missed” but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother”.