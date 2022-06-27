Wild Waves have the perfect changing robes to help your beach visits this summer

Whether you’re an avid sea swimmer, have children starting swimming lessons or love a dip in the water while you’re at the beach, Wild Waves changing robes are a necessity to make your time in and out of the water so much more enjoyable.

This Irish company is making it easier for adults and children alike to have an enjoyable experience in the water, one robe at a time.

Wild Waves outdoor changing robes can be worn for a wide range of activities including, open water swimming, outdoor dining, fishing, camping, surfing, sports events or music festivals.

They can even be used after swimming lessons to help you or your little one warm up after getting out of the water as you get changed. No more trying to keep a towel up around you while getting dressed and sorting out children at the same time!

The robes have a soft fleece-lined interior, are lightweight, water resistant and have a wind-proof outer shell. You won’t need to worry about where to keep your valuables as they have two fleece lined external zip pockets to keep your personal items safe and to help keep your hands warm.

These long-length robes will keep you nice and toasty with their fleece lined hoods and fleece-lined hot water bottle pocket on their inside.

These robes can be worn by anyone as they have a wide range of sizes starting from a children’s 4-6 years all the way up to an adult’s XL, so all of the family can get changed easily after having a dip.

They have plenty of colours to choose from so the whole family can have different colours and there’ll be no arguments over who gets to wear which one. Our favourite is the new gorgeous Leopard print design. Stylish and cosy? Yes please! There are even limited edition colours and designs like the fabulous camouflage print.

Wild Waves robes are super affordable as children’s sizes are €69.95 and adult’s sizes are €99.95.

To find out more or to purchase your own Wild Waves changing robe, visit wildwaves.ie.

