Wicklow company creates face masks for hairdressers

Hairdressers and barbers are currently not set to open until the end of July. However, they have called for the Government to let them open earlier, but there are major concerns about spreading the virus in industries where social distancing isn't possible.

One thing that will be essential for hairdressers is PPE and Qsafe, the leaders in social distancing solutions, have now released a mask which will enable hairdressers to protect both their staff and customers once they reopen.

The unique Respirator Face Mask is an innovative product offering a high level of protection against airborne particulates and droplets. It is a lightweight face mask made from medical grade silicone rubber and polycarbonate, with comfortable head straps making it easy for staff to wear throughout the working day.

Available in black, white and pink, the mask features a silicone bed which seals around the mouth and nose, ensuring the air, that workers breath in, is filtered through the high quality KN95 filter, which is proven to provide a high level of protection against Covid19. The sturdy polycarbonate filter housing is long lasting, and filters only need to be replaced every 5-7 days.

Dermot Malone, Director of Qsafe says; “The Qsafe mask offers the wearer peace of mind that they are protected from particulates and airborne water droplets (over 97.5% for PM2.5) and, in turn, if worn in a customer service environment, can offer peace of mind to your customers that precautions are being taken to ensure that they are safe too.”

Manufactured in an automated clean room environment, CE approved and tested to comply with European standards, the mask seals around the mouth and nose which gives the wearer the added benefit of not having to worry about glasses fogging up, an issue that most other face masks suffer from.

Like all face masks, handling is important, and hand washing continues to be a mandatory practice for everyone’s protection. Qsafe are providing essential detailed videos for mask set up, daily cleaning and weekly filter replacement and sterilisation a which are available on the Qsafe YouTube channel. Finally, the masks are specially designed so that the wearer can speak easily through them, a must-have for all hairdressers.

Both masks and replacement filters are available to order online now here. Each mask (€79 each ex vat) includes two weeks’ supply of filters. Replacement KN95 filters cost €19.50 ex vat for a pack of five which will last five weeks.