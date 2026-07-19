Why you’re waking up exhausted even after a full night’s sleep

You got a full eight hours. The kids slept through. Nobody came padding into your room at 2am looking for water or to report a bad dream about a dinosaur. And yet there you are at 7am, hauling yourself out of bed feeling like you’ve barely closed your eyes. Sound familiar?

New research suggests you’re very much not alone. A survey of 1,000 Irish adults, commissioned by vagus nerve stimulation brand Nurosym, has found that almost three-quarters (72%) of people in Ireland wake up feeling tired every day or several times a week. More than one in five — 22% — say it happens every single day.

For exhausted parents who’ve been quietly wondering whether they’re doing something wrong, the findings are both validating and a little bit eye-opening. The issue, it turns out, isn’t always about how long you’re sleeping. It’s about how well your body is actually resting while you do.

Why you can sleep eight hours and still feel wrecked

Dr Elisabetta Burchi, Psychiatrist and Head of Research at Nurosym, explains that waking up drained despite a full night in bed often comes down to the nervous system failing to properly shift into recovery mode overnight.

“Waking up tired despite spending enough time in bed is a sign that the body may not be getting the deep, restorative rest it needs,” she says. “Sleep is not just about duration. It is also about how well the nervous system is able to downshift overnight.”

The vagus nerve plays a central role in this process, helping the body move into its parasympathetic — or “rest and recover” — state. When that shift doesn’t happen properly, you wake up depleted regardless of how many hours you logged.

Summer makes this harder. Longer daylight hours delay the body’s natural sleep signals. Warm nights interfere with the core temperature drop the body needs to drift off. And for most parents, the change in routine that comes with the school holidays brings its own layer of disruption on top of everything else.

The survey found that 71% of Irish adults say warm weather disrupts their sleep during summer, while 43% say stress or anxiety plays a role. The research also found that 76% of respondents have cancelled, postponed or changed plans because they were simply too tired to follow through.

Where in Ireland is struggling most

The Border region tops the table for sleep-related tiredness, with 83% of adults there saying they wake up exhausted every day or several times a week. A striking 30% say it happens every single day. The South-East isn’t far behind at 82%, and also records the highest rates of plans being changed due to tiredness (79%), sleep disruption from warm weather (78%) and stress-related sleep disruption (54%).

Here’s how the regions compare for waking up tired every day or several times a week:

Border: 83%

South-East: 82%

West: 74%

Mid-East: 72%

Dublin: 69%

Midland: 68%

South-West: 68%

Mid-West: 65%

Women were slightly more affected than men overall, with 74% reporting regular tiredness compared to 70% of men. Women were also more likely to wake up tired every single day — 24% versus 18% of men.

Five things that can actually help this summer

Dr Burchi puts together five practical adjustments that can make a real difference, even if you can’t control the weather or the chaos of a house full of kids on their holidays.

1. Cool the room down before bed. The body needs its core temperature to drop in order to fall asleep, and a warm bedroom actively fights against that. Somewhere around 18°C is considered sleep-friendly. Light breathable bedding helps, and a warm shower earlier in the evening can actually work in your favour — it draws heat to the skin and helps the body shed it afterwards.

2. Treat light like a sleep signal. Long summer evenings push the body clock later and delay the hormones that make you feel sleepy. Dim the lights in the hour or two before bed, and if early-morning sun is waking you ahead of your alarm, blackout curtains are worth the investment. (They were the most popular sleep aid in the survey, used by 42% of respondents.)

3. Give your nervous system time to wind down. If stress or anxiety is keeping you wired at night, the body needs a proper transition out of alert mode. Ten to twenty minutes of slow breathing, gentle stretching or quiet reading before bed can help the nervous system settle enough to actually rest.

4. Watch what you eat and drink late at night. Large meals raise the body’s heat production at exactly the point it needs to be cooling down. Alcohol might help you drop off but tends to fragment sleep later in the night. Both ranked high among things people said they’d be willing to give up for a month if it guaranteed better rest — 26% would ditch late-night food and 24% would cut out alcohol.

5. Don’t panic if you can’t fall asleep straight away. Trying to force sleep tends to raise alertness rather than lower it. If you’ve been lying awake for a while, Dr Burchi suggests getting up briefly, keeping the lights low and doing something quiet until sleepiness builds naturally. It stops the bed from becoming associated with frustration — which is its own sleep-wrecking cycle.

Dr Burchi adds a note of reassurance alongside the practical advice: “The odd bad night in a heatwave is normal. Persistent poor sleep is different — if it lasts for weeks, leaves you waking unrefreshed, or starts affecting your mood and daily functioning, it’s worth taking seriously.” If sleep problems are ongoing, she recommends seeing a GP rather than pushing through.

The research was carried out on behalf of Nurosym, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device designed to support the body’s natural relaxation response. The company says its device is backed by more than 60 published clinical studies, with researchers reporting improvements in anxiety, fatigue and sleep quality.