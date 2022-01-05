Why your skin needs some extra attention during the cold weather

After a busy and unpredictable Christmas, we are all ready to get back to our normal routines and beat the January blues. However, we may not think about the effects of the cold weather on our skin. There are many reasons as to why our skin can look and feel worse in the colder months. During winter we’re constantly dealing with fluctuations in temperature going from indoors to outdoors, and harsher winds that can affect our skin’s barrier and cause even normally well-behaved skin to be irritated.

Emuaid is the ointment we all need in our skincare cabinets, especially during this harsh winter weather that is affecting our skin. Emuaid is not only ideal for those who suffer with eczema and rosacea, but it’s the perfect ointment to relieve your skin this winter and strengthen the skin barrier.

Cold, dry air can leave your skin itchy, red, and angry. Eczema and rosacea can also flare up in the wintertime and be extremely uncomfortable and inflamed. In the winter, cold air and central heating can work together to dry out the skin, and those suffering from eczema and other dermatitis conditions can struggle to maintain moisture in the skin, as their skin barrier is compromised.

5 ways to protect your skin during Winter

Avoid harsh soaps

If your soap is so strong that it leaves your skin feeling ‘squeaky clean’, then it’s stripped the skin of its natural oils, leaving it too dry. Alcohol-based preps will do the same thing. That’s why it’s important to use a gentle product that will cleanse the skin without removing the oils.

Use a good moisturiser to hydrate your skin

Between the harsh winds, and air conditioning, our skin is put through the ringer during winter, so it’s important to moisturise with the right product that will relieve your skin. EMUAID® is the perfect companion this winter and will give instant relief and hydration to the skin barrier.

Take warm (not hot) showers

One of the skin’s most important roles is to keep moisture locked in, but long, hot baths and showers – as well as aggressive exfoliation – can damage this ability. When the skin’s barrier function is compromised, we get trans-epidermal water loss, which makes the skin drier.

Avoid wearing irritating clothes

Since the skin in cold weather feels dry and sensitive already, make sure you don’t wear synthetic clothes that may irritate your skin further. Breathable cotton fabrics are a great option in cold weather.

Hydrate from the inside

We don’t feel thirsty in cold weather, but our skin needs the same amount of hydration irrespective of the external environment. Make sure you are getting the necessary water intake to keep yourself hydrated! Include warm herbal teas during the day which also work as an alternative to caffeine.

By effectively addressing a combination of the most common symptoms shared across a variety of conditions, this one ointment is successful at relieving extreme dryness, pain, infection, inflammation, irritation, redness and swelling for everything from eczema and bed sores, to piles and cracked heels. The ointment’s premium ingredient blend not only relieves those symptoms—often exacerbated by winter weather—but also accelerates wound healing, delivers transdermal skin-mimicking lipids, and improves skin barrier function.

Emuaid Multi-Purpose Ointment’s efficacy stems from its exclusive Emutaneous Delivery System. Most products cannot penetrate deep into the skin to efficiently deliver the active ingredients to where they are needed the most. EMUAID® Multi-Purpose Ointment is different. Emuaid and the Maximum Strength version, EmuaidMAX are specially designed to penetrate with a unique transdermal delivery system that helps carry powerful healing ingredients deep into your nails and skin.

