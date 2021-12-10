Why you should do a mental cleanse to combat the craziness of the Christmas season

The run up to Christmas can feel like a really crazy time. Work kicks up a notch, our calendars are suddenly full of commitments and it seems every spare second seems to be taken up with Christmas preparations.

It should be a really fun time, but often it can just be overwhelming. We get run down, stretched too thin, overscheduled and before the fun part ever arrives, we’re totally burned out and sick of everything.

It happens every year, so it’s important to put up a few blockades against it so you’re not arriving into the season mentally exhausted. Here are some ways to set some boundaries, take some time out and do a mental cleanse to stop things getting totally out of control this year and breaking the Christmas burnout pattern.

Start journaling

Things can get stuck up in our heads at this time of year. For some of us, maybe it isn’t a time of family and happiness. It might bring up unwanted memories or even a pressure that you associate with this time of year. Getting it all out on the page gets it out of your head so you don’t have to carry it around with you.

Make a list of what’s most important

And stick to it. Christmas gets hectic and we can completely overschedule ourselves trying to please everyone. But guess what? No one will remember or hold it against you if you miss that one party or don’t have that extra entrée made for Christmas day. Take some time to write out what your top priorities are this season whether it’s family, relaxation or even just having fun. And make those priorities the thing you give them most time to.

Get your workouts in

Even when it’s cold! It’s so easy to get de-motivated when it gets really cold like this, but the stress-relief of a workout can do wonders for your stress-levels at this time of year. Whether it’s a pilates session on Youtube or throwing on your running shoes and braving the cold, get your body moving and out of hibernation mode.

Unfollow people who are making you feel bad

Christmas time can be desperate for this kind of thing! The whole world seems to have the most aesthetically pleasing living room decoration or are making the most amazing food for their family or have gotten the most gorgeous presents. If you feel like you can’t keep up, you’re not alone. In fact, the influencer themselves probably can’t keep up! If anyone is making you feel bad, then they’re not contributing to your life and there’s no point keeping them there.

Make sleep a priority

This season is all about go go go. But it’s most important to rest up before – and during – the time things get crazy. Look after yourself with the most basic of selfcare practices – getting a good night’s sleep is the best thing you can do for your health, physical and mental. It’s something that gets compromised at this time of year, but take a night off from party season here and there and let yourself conk out.

Set hard boundaries with work

We all know the office tends to take off right before Christmas. So while you may have mentally checked out December first, it doesn’t mean your inbox has! It can feel pressurizing, to see emails and tasks coming in at all hours of the day and night, but it’s important to set clear boundaries around work, especially at this time of year when everyone wants to get everything done before the break. You don’t need to be available to everyone all the time and your off time is just as precious as your in-office hours. Guard them well.