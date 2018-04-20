Why essential oils are key to curate mindfulness in our hectic lifestyles

Let's be frank – there are more pressures heaped on millennial shoulders than ever before.

Be it stress at work, relationship issues, social media pressure, the housing crisis, or mental health struggles, it's safe to say we have quite a lot going on.

However, it's essential to be mindful when it comes to taking the time to relax, unwind and recuperate from the stress of the day.

In this hectic world where harmony has become a luxury, allowing body and mind to come together as one is a priority.

Aromatherapy is used across the board in various wellness practices to promote the rebalance of the mind.

From the incense burning at your yoga class to the invigorating ingredients used in your aromatherapy massage, scent has much to be celebrated for when it comes to establishing a mood or ambience.

It's now easier than ever to incorporate this practice into your routine, to promote specific feelings, be they of energy, relaxation or nourishment for the mind and body.

There are a number of products available that combine aromatherapy and mindfulness that you can use day to day in your own beauty and relaxation ritual.

No spa appointments necessary – although feel free to lash on a face mask and light some candles.

Yon-Ka Lait Hydratant, €35.00, Yon-Ka Phyto-Bain Bath Oil, €39.00

Yon-Ka have introduced a lush range of skincare products that take their inspiration from four key aromatic elements which evoke unique auras.

For those of us feeling fatigued and in need of an energising effect, there's the Detox range – melded with powerful and re-balancing essential oils.

The Lait Hydratant promises to leave the skin hydrated and replenished, with it's combination of vegetable glycerin, grape seed and sweet almond oil.

The classic Phyto-Bain uses essential oils like Lavender, Everlasting, Petitgrain, Rosemary and Sage that claim to tone the skin and 'drain' it to detoxify.

For a more relaxing vibe, essential oils from sunflower, sesame and baobab are called for.

Ideal for use before bed time, the Yon-Ka Huile Délicieuse's light formula quickly penetrates the skin, leaving behind a nourished texture and a soft scent to take you off to Leaba Land.

Applying it to the right pressure points and gently massaging can promote a feeling of wellness, and combined with a great eye mask, can increase the feeling of calm for an enveloping night of sleep.

With sleep being the catalyst for proper brain function and alacrity, expect to feel refreshed and replenished.

Yon-Ka Gommage Sucre, €36.00

If baths and mini-massage sessions just aren't practical additions to your night time routine, the incorporation of the right shower scrub could be just the ticket.

Once again utilising the power of scent and essential oils, Yon-Ka has introduced two delicious (but sadly not edible) scrubs to their line-up, inspired by the regions of France.

Yon-Ka Gommage Sucre promises to scrub away the stress of the day or the shackles of sleepiness with white and brown sugar as the active ingredient.

The sugars are enhanced with sunflower oil to gently exfoliate the skin and aromatically invigorate the user.

After showering with the scrub, light some incense to further your feelings of replenishment, or opt for a cup of energising ginger tea.

The addition of taking five ot 10 minutes to really consider your wellbeing, and incorporate scent as a promoter of eudeamonia among the average routine can have your mind feeling more peaceful in mere moments, adding joy, positivity and wellness to the day.