Whoopi Goldberg gives update about release of Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg has shared an update on Sister Act 3.

The news that the third instalment of the hit comedy movie was being created was confirmed by Disney back in 2020, but is yet to be released.

Now, Whoopi, who played the infamous role of Deloris in the 1992 film, has opened up about her excitement for the movie to be released ‘soon’.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 68-year-old revealed, “I can say it's coming. It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon”.

“I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time”, she admitted.

Speaking more about finally releasing the movie more than thirty years after the original came out, Goldberg said, “Because we need to laugh, you know? I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot…”.

She went on to confess, “I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too”.

Sister Act was first released in 1992 and following its huge success, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in 1993.

The musical adaptation of the comedy premiered in 2006, before later showcasing in the West End and Broadway.

Disney announced that the third film was in development in December 2020 with Whoopi returning to star as Deloris, and Tyler Perry producing the movie.

The company shared a statement to Twitter that explained, “Sister Act 3 is in development! @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus”.

Details about the rest of the cast that are set to star in the upcoming film or any information about the plot is yet to be released by Disney.