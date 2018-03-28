WhoBitBeyoncé: Twitter is bursting with hilarious theories

So, unless you're just back from a tech-free yoga retreat, or somehow slept through the last 48 hours, you'll know there's one questions that's diving the internet – who bit Beyoncé?

Yesterday we reported that in an interview with GQ, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she has witnessed an unnamed actress bite the Lemonade singer on the face at a Jay-Z after party in Los Angeles last December.

As expected, the rumour mill has been in overdrive ever since, and the bookies have even started to take bets on the scandal.

Lena Dunham is the current favourite, FYI.

It's basically this generation's version of 'Who shot JR?', but now, thanks to the power of social media, we can all share our crazy theories, and perhaps even get to the bottom of this once and for all.

Here's some of our favourites:

1. C'mon Chrissy, just spill!

2. Stranger things have happened…

My money is on Lena Dunham or J. Law#WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/QaFiAjxgSc — Clarkisha Kent: Slayer of Colonizers (@IWriteAllDay_) March 26, 2018

3. Highly unlikely tbh.

#WhoBitBeyonce I’m sorry but we all seem to be missin the obvious here…..SOLANGE??? pic.twitter.com/yfvWQ0DRDL — Claire (@clairem04) March 28, 2018

4. Becky with the good teeth.

5. Can you imagine?

Judi Dench? HAAAAAAAAA PLEASE let it be her! Legendary! #WhoBitBeyonce — Kiya Dunn (@KiikiiD) March 28, 2018

6. Solid guess.

7. Please let this happen!

My theory is that this whole #WhoBitBeyonce story is going to blow up and she’ll feel the need to release an HBO special on who did it but instead it will be a new album — Kyle (@praizethelordt) March 28, 2018

8. Don't even go there.