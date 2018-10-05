There’s a Huda Beauty makeup masterclass coming to Dublin

Unless you have been living under a highlighter-free, internet resistant rock, you will have heard of Huda Beauty.

Huda Kattan owns one of the most popular beauty inspiration and makeup tutorial Instagram pages on the net, and boasts a following of 27.7million.

As well as being one of the world's biggest beauty influencers, the mum-of-one has also created a seriously popular makeup brand – which landed in Ireland last year.

Now, Arnotts is playing host to a makeup masterclass with the brand, showcasing the best that Huda Beauty has to offer.

The makeup artists will show fans of the brand how to master and customise their favourite looks to suit their mood.

Set in the Dublin store's Beauty Hall, it's kicking off from on Monday, October 8th.

Tickets are €25.00 for the makeup masterclass, and you can expect to get an exciting gift with purchase if you nab yourself two Huda Beauty goodies from the beauty counter.

Doors open from 5-6pm, so don't be late!