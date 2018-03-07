Excited! All the events on in Dublin for International Women’s Day 2018

This week, we celebrate all the wonderful women across the world, with International Women's Day.

It's a chance to explore the historical women that helped shape the world we live in!

It is also an opportunity to celebrate the women of 2018, and how DEADLY we all are.

If you fancy heading out to an event that will empower you, then here are some of the fabulous things on in Dublin this Thursday!

The Powder Room: International Women's Day

This evening will focus on exhibiting female talent of all ages and genres, as well as welcoming charities and sole trading business’s, bringing different generations of women around Dublin together while admiring, supporting and learning from each other.

On the night, the venue will be playing host to have 20+ artists exhibiting their work, along with some amazing performer’s consisting of both live acoustics and Dj sets. They'll also be showcasing short films and music videos on the evening.

Nobody will starve either! Guests will be lucky enough to be able to enjoy free food throughout the night, courtesy of The Yarn restaurant at The Woollen Mills on their gorgeous rooftop terrace. Oh, there will be a bar also, very important.

Get your tickets here.

Suffragette Walking Tour

Celebrate International Women's Day and 100 years of voting rights for women, by strolling through Dublin city to discover what happened when women in Ireland fought for the right to vote.

In Dublin of the 1900's you can hear the songs of the suffragettes and discover why the National Gallery was sent a warning letter from the police, where suffragettes went to learn ju-jitsu and which windows in Dublin Castle did Hanna Sheehy Skeffington smash?

This free lunchtime walk lasts one hour, starting at the Mansion House and ending at Dublin Castle. How fab?

Register for the event here.

The Irish Times Women's Podcast for International Women's Day

The Little Museum of Dublin and The Irish Times Women's Podcast are delighted to present a special episode of the podcast recorded live at the museum on the morning of International Women's Day, March 8th.

In 'What's She Doing Here? (And How Did She Get Here?)', host Kathy Sheridan will talk to women who work in male dominated fields – from an aircraft engineer to a fire officer – about the joys and challenges of their roles. They'll talk to the women about their jobs but also about the path they took to get here and what they've learned along the way.

The podcast will celebrate these groundbreaking women and preview an upcoming exhibition at the museum about women who feature in a new book by photographer Beta Bajgartova.

The podcast will begin recording at 8.30am sharp.

#MeToo – Then and Now, by The Trinity Long Room Hub, Arts and Humanities Research Institute.

On 6 February 1918, the ‘Representation of the People’ Act was enacted in the UK, giving approximately eight million people in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland the right to vote, including six million women. After decades of campaigning by suffragists, the Act extended the franchise to women over the age of 30 years if they were married to members of the Local Government Register or property owners. It did not give parity with men. Under the same Act, the majority of men aged over 21 were given the right to vote.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Trinity are partnering with the Institute of Irish Studies in Liverpool University for a discussion exploring if and how the position of women in society has changed over the century.

It will be part of the Trinity Long Room Hub’s Behind the Headlines discussion series.

Tickets available here.

Network Ireland's Celebration of International Women's Day 2018

Taking place in the Shrewsbury Suite, The Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Join MC Clodagh Walsh from RTE Radio 1 and 200 of Ireland’s leading business women, as we discuss Women’s voice in Politics, Women's Health, as well as Gender Pay Gap & Diversity.

Senator Catherine Noone will be speaking at the event. Catherine is a Fine Gael Senator, deputy leader of Irish Senate, a practising Solicitor, spokesperson for children and most recently; chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment.

Alonside Catherine will be Niamh Fitzpatrick and Aine Kerr. Niamh is a psychologist at Optimum Mental Health, who specialises in Peak Performance Sport & Business, , and Aine is co-Founder and COO at Neva Labs, a new Irish start-up, and has previously worked with Facebook, Storyful, Irish Independent, and Irish Times.

Get your tickets here, ladies.