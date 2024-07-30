What’s new in aesthetics tech in Ireland? The shift towards non-invasive treatments

Ireland's beauty landscape is experiencing a revolutionary shift with the introduction of cutting-edge aesthetics technology. As the pursuit for effective treatments and great skin becomes more and more of a discussion, InMode has emerged as a game-changer in redefining the world of aesthetics. Beauty lovers everywhere are looking for non-invasive ways to treat the skin they have. InMode has listened and provides the latest in beauty innovation with the InMode Lift and its three transformative components: Forma, MiniFX, and Lymphatic Massage. Discover why InMode Lift is earning global acclaim and taking Ireland by storm.

InMode Lift is a comprehensive treatment designed to address various skin and body concerns non-invasively. Whether you're looking to remodel your skin, reduce cellulite, or improve overall circulation and detoxification, InMode Lift offers an all-in-one solution that caters to all demographics with no downtime.

At the heart of InMode Lift is Forma, a revolutionary skin remodelling treatment. Utilising radiofrequency (RF) and subdermal heating, Forma targets various areas including the forehead, eyelids, nasolabial folds, jowls, and neck. This treatment stimulates collagen production, resulting in tighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin. With precise temperature control, Forma ensures safety and efficacy, making it a top choice for those seeking visible improvement without the need for surgery. The ability to treat multiple areas non-invasively, coupled with the production of new collagen, leads to a comprehensive rejuvenation of the skin, offering a natural and refreshed appearance.

Cellulite is a common concern, but MiniFX offers a game-changing solution. This non-invasive RF treatment is designed for small areas like the neck, arms, and knees. By using negative pressure for uniform heating, MiniFX delivers impressive results without discomfort or recovery time. The precise targeting of problem areas helps achieve smoother, firmer skin, boosting confidence with each session. The uniform results achieved through negative pressure heating reduce cellulite effectively, making the skin appear smoother and more toned without the need for invasive procedures.

The InMode Lift experience goes beyond aesthetics with its gentle lymphatic massage. This non-invasive treatment stimulates the lymphatic system, promoting better circulation, reducing swelling, and enhancing detoxification. Regular lymphatic massage can improve skin tone, reduce puffiness, and leave you feeling more energized, making it a valuable addition to any wellness routine. Enhancing overall health and well-being, this treatment not only improves skin appearance but also contributes to a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle.

InMode Lift's suite of treatments is not only effective but also convenient, with little to no downtime required. This means you can achieve the desired results without disrupting your daily schedule. For optimal results, it’s recommended to undergo 6-8 spaced-out sessions.

Book now with Eavanna Breen on 50 Lower Leeson Street, Dublin 2, D02 XK26 or telephone 01 676 6411.